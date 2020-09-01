Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was left with facial injuries, said police

A racially-aggravated assault on a man by a gang of five men is being investigated by police.

Merseyside Police is appealing for witnesses to the assault on a 24-year-old Salford man in Liverpool city centre on Sunday.

Police said the victim was left with facial injuries from the attack at about 16:00 BST near a hotel in Bold Street.

In a video on social media, the victim says he was kicked and stamped on.

He also says his attackers called him racist names and stole his bag.

He managed to get to Liverpool Lime Street station where he was assisted by a man and a woman.

Det Supt Dave McCaughrean said: "This was a nasty assault and we are determined to find the people responsible and bring them to justice."

He appealed for anyone who saw anyone or anything suspicious around Concert Square or Bold Street at the time to contact the force, as well as the couple who helped the victim.

