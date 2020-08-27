Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Liam Cameron, 26, has been sentenced to life imprisonment

An innocent man who was shot in the leg was spared serious injury by cans of Pepsi in his shopping bag, police have said.

Liam Cameron, 26, had intended to shoot another man, but instead struck the 66-year-old, who was shopping in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire in November 2019.

The man's shopping "bore the brunt" of the shotgun blast causing several fizzy drink cans to explode, police said.

Cameron was jailed for 15 years at Chester Crown Court.

He will be eligible for parole after serving seven years and six months in prison.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption The victim's shopping bag "bore the brunt of the blast"

Cameron was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

In the moments before the shooting, Cameron had tried to intimidate his intended target who was inside a sandwich shop, police said.

The 31-year-old saw Cameron heading down an alleyway and he left the shop to confront him, Cheshire Police said.

Cameron, of Camden Road, Ellesmere Port, pulled a shotgun from his waistband, pointed it at the man's face and fired, police said.

At that moment, a 66-year-old man walking down Enfield Road heard a loud bang and felt a sudden impact to his leg.

His injuries were so significant that he required surgery after 30 pellets were lodged in his leg, however only one could be safely removed.

The shooting happened in front of a large number of people, including two children, police said.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption The victim suffered "significant injuries and required surgery, police said

Judge Steven Everett described Cameron as a "gangster with a gun".

Det Insp Nigel Parr, from Cheshire Police, said "it is perhaps pure luck that no-one suffered life-threatening injuries or worse, lost their life".

"It is likely that the shopping the man was carrying helped save him from greater harm as it bore the brunt of the blast before hitting his leg," he added.

