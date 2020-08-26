Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Francis Jeffers had two spells at Everton as a player and has been a coach at the club since 2016

Former Everton striker Francis Jeffers has been banned from driving after refusing to take a breathalyser test.

Jeffers, 39, was spotted "driving erratically" in Allerton, Liverpool, just after midnight on 30 May when the back wheel of his Ford Fiesta caught the pavement.

When police asked him if he'd been drinking, Jeffers said he had drunk "just two bottles of lager".

Jeffers, of Mossley Hill, admitted the charge and was banned for 17 months.

He was also fined £500, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £85 at Sefton Magistrates' Court.

Police spotted Jeffers driving erratically on Rose Lane and Booker Avenue when his car veered across the road.

He was taken to St Annes police station where he refused to give a sample of breath for analysis.

"Jeffers was asked several times to provide a sample of his breath for analysis," said Elle Battle-Kennedy, prosecuting.

"He had been spotted driving erratically and his refusal to provide the sample would lead to the assumption that he had something to hide.

"Driving when you've been drinking is dangerous and reckless. No-one is above the law.

"Jeffers might be well-known to Everton fans and other football supporters but his reputation has been damaged by his behaviour on that night and he has only himself to blame."

Jeffers, who is now a coach at Goodison Park, moved to Arsenal from Everton for £8m in 2001 and he also played for Blackburn, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday.

He also scored on his only England appearance, as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat by Australia at Upton Park in 2003.

