Image copyright Family handout Image caption Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison died hours after the attack

A £10,000 reward is being offered by police in a bid to solve the "senseless killing" of a man who was stabbed to death in Merseyside.

Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison, 29, died in hospital hours after being stabbed in the neck in Prescot on 4 November 2017.

He was attacked after becoming involved in an argument with some people on a motorbike, police have said.

Several people have been arrested after the stabbing prompted a murder inquiry.

But they have all been released under investigation and no one has yet been held responsible.

'No justice'

Merseyside Police said the suspects rode off from the Market Place in the direction of a Tesco supermarket as friends and passers-by went to Mr Ellison's aid.

Det Ch Insp John Williams said: "In November it will be three years since Adam's senseless killing and it saddens me that his family have still had no justice for his death and that the person responsible continues to walk our streets.

"We will continue to hunt the person responsible but we also know that over time people's loyalties change and that someone out there has the answer we are looking for."

Police are offering a reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to a charge and conviction.

