Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fans gathered to mark the club becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years

A football fan who punched a man while celebrating Liverpool's title win has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Craig Campbell, 26, attacked Christopher Shelbourne in the mistaken belief he had thrown a bottle at him, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

He chased Mr Shelbourn "in a rage", causing him to fall and land face-first on a cobbled surface.

Campbell, who admitted causing grievous bodily harm, received a 10-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard he was among supporters who ignored advice to stay away from the city's Pier Head on June 26 after Liverpool won the Premier League title.

'Scared to go back'

"You acted stupidly, impulsively and out of character," said Judge Louise Brandon, sentencing.

"During the course of the evening, you believed, rightly or wrongly, you had been struck by a bottle," she said.

"You blamed Mr Shelbourne for that and you chased him."

She said Campbell, a father to two young children, had been drinking and taken cocaine before he deliberately punched Mr Shelbourne.

Father-of-three Mr Shelbourne needed surgery to fit titanium plates into his jaw following the attack and had been left fearful of returning to the city centre, the court heard.

Lloyd Morgan, defending, said Campbell, of Lemon Street, Kirkdale, had no previous convictions and was remorseful about the incident.

"He has well and truly learnt his lesson," he said.

In addition to his sentence, Campbell must also carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activity and obey a curfew for six months.

He was among 20 people arrested as thousands of Liverpool fans gathered to celebrate the team becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Matthew Egglesden, 19, was given a suspended prison sentence for arson last week after he admitted aiming a firework at the Royal Liver Building during the gathering.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk