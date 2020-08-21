Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Royal Liver Building was damaged amid Liverpool fans' celebrations in June

A man who threw a firework at the Liver Building as fans celebrated Liverpool FC's Premier League title - causing £30,000 worth of repairs - has been sentenced.

Matthew Egglesden, 19, admitted arson after he hurled a rocket at the Grade I-listed building on 26 June.

At Liverpool Crown Court Egglesden, of Scarisbrick, Lancashire, was given a 18-month suspended prison sentence.

Judge Andrew Menary said it was "utterly outrageous behaviour".

The blaze started at about 22:20 on the first-floor balcony after Egglesden threw the rocket at the building.

Firefighters were able to control the fire, but had to withdraw as further fireworks were being thrown at them, the court heard.

The blaze was among various incidents as as thousands of fans gathered at Pier Head to mark the club becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Egglesden pleaded guilty to arson intending to destroy or damage the building or being reckless at doing so.

'Utter shame'

Judge Menary said there was no doubt the the 19-year-old threw the firework at the building deliberately, because of its association with rival team Everton FC.

He added it was "utterly outrageous and shameful behaviour by everybody involved".

"Such vandalism brings shame to Liverpool Football Club, impacts the reputation of the city worldwide and, because of your involvement, it brings utter shame on you," he said.

Egglesden was also ordered to pay £6,183 in compensation and to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

