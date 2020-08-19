Image caption Metro mayor Steve Rotheram said students had been left "in limbo" by the delay

A mayor has described the delay in students receiving their BTec results as "simply incomprehensible".

Liverpool's metro mayor Steve Rotheram has written to England Education Minister Nick Gibb about the delay which has left students "in limbo".

Thousands of BTec students are still awaiting their results, including 170 - many from disadvantaged backgrounds - at Liverpool City College.

The Department For Education has been contacted for a comment.

Mr Rotheram said he had been informed by the college's principal Elaine Bowker that the level three students had "no idea when their results will arrive."

He said the college should have received an embargoed set of results by midnight on 12 August.

This did not happen and a further deadline 24 hours later was also missed.

"A number of the 170 students who are still awaiting results are from disadvantaged backgrounds, meaning these students are presently facing further obstacles to those which already existed," Mr Rotheram wrote.

"They are at risk of facing additional barriers if they do not have access to their results urgently, enabling them to make important decisions about their future education or employment."

He continued: "It is simply incomprehensible this state of affairs should run into a second week.

"I am therefore requesting that you and the department intervene to bring this situation to a satisfactory conclusion."

