Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The line would run from St John's Beacon (highlighted right) to Central Library (highlighted left)

A heritage group is threatening legal action to stop plans for a zip wire in Liverpool city centre.

The council approved plans for the £5m ride, which would run from St John's Beacon to Central Library, in June.

The Victorian Society said it was "inappropriate" for it to end within the World Heritage Site and has applied to the High Court for leave for a judicial review into the decision.

Liverpool City Council said it could not comment on legal matters.

Zip World's ride, which could open in 2021, would pass St George's Hall, a Grade I-listed building and home to the Liverpool Register Office, and over St John's Gardens, where a number of memorials are located.

'Sensitive site'

The 400m (1,312ft) line would end on the roof of Central Library in William Brown Street, which is part of UNESCO's World Heritage Site.

Tom Taylor, conservation adviser for the Victorian Society, said: "Liverpool City Council has given consent for far too many harmful developments in recent years, from the Welsh Streets to the Futurist Cinema.

"The proposed zip wire could not be in a more sensitive or inappropriate position, right in the heart of Liverpool's great historic civic buildings and monuments.

"The noise and movement, as well as the physical infrastructure required, would harm this important historic area.

"There are many places in Merseyside where a zip wire would be acceptable, but such a sensitive site is the wrong choice."

Zip World has been approached for comment. It previously said it had "worked hard" to "not compromise" heritage assets.