Image copyright Highways England Image caption The southbound carriageway is closed

A man is critically ill after a crash involving his car and two lorries on the M6.

The crash happened at about 11:00 BST near Warrington, between junctions 23 for Haydock and 22 for Newton Le Willows.

Large tailbacks have built up on the southbound carriageway.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene, and a Cheshire Police spokeswoman described the man's injuries as "life-threatening".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk