Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found injured at a house in Moorland Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman, police have said.

Officers were called over concerns for the safety of a woman at a house in Moorland Road, Maghull at about 21:20 BST on Saturday.

The woman, aged 45, was taken to hospital where she later died, Merseyside Police said.

A 47-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of murder and police have appealed for information.

