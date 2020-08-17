Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called over concerns for the safety of a 45-year-old woman in Moorland Road, Maghull

No further action will be taken against a 47-year-old man arrested over the death of a woman, Merseyside Police have said.

Officers were called over concerns for the safety of a woman in Moorland Road, Maghull at about 21:20 BST on Saturday.

The 45-year-old was taken to hospital where she later died.

A man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but a post-mortem examination found the woman died as a result of falling in the street.

