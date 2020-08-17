Woman's street death in Maghull 'no longer suspicious'
No further action will be taken against a 47-year-old man arrested over the death of a woman, Merseyside Police have said.
Officers were called over concerns for the safety of a woman in Moorland Road, Maghull at about 21:20 BST on Saturday.
The 45-year-old was taken to hospital where she later died.
A man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but a post-mortem examination found the woman died as a result of falling in the street.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk