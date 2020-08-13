Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Great Homer Street and Wilbraham Street

Three police officers have been taken to hospital after a van they were carrying a prisoner in crashed with a car.

The police carrier collided with a Range Rover at the junction of Great Homer Street and Wilbraham Street in Liverpool at about 10:10 BST.

Merseyside Police said the condition of the officers was "unknown" but the prisoner suffered minor injuries.

The Range Rover's occupants are also believed to have minor injuries.

Appealing for information, a force spokesman said the area around the crash had been cordoned off and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

