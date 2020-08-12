Image caption The man is believed to have been shot on The Knoll, behind Palacefields Community Centre

A man has been shot by police and "sustained serious injuries" in Cheshire, it has been confirmed.

An eyewitness told the BBC he heard two shots fired in Runcorn, after shouts of "armed police, show us your hands".

The "isolated incident" took place after officers were called to The Knoll, at about 13:20 BST, Cheshire Police said.

Officers were alerted because of concerns for the safety of the man who is in hospital, the force said.

Investigators are "currently establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident", a force spokeswoman said.

North West Ambulance Service said a number of vehicles, including the air ambulance, were also sent to the scene.

Footage shared on social media showed the man sitting on The Knoll and appearing to raise a weapon at police before shots were fired.

Appealing for further information and video footage, Ch Insp Sarah Heath said there was "no risk to the public".

The shooting had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct "in line with normal procedure", she added.

