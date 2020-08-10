Image copyright Epstein Theatre Image caption The theatre on Hanover Street originally opened as a music hall in 1913

A Grade II-listed theatre which was left under "unbearable" financial pressure by an employee's fraud has been forced to close due to Covid-19.

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre was pushed into administration by ex-assistant manager Kelvin Lloyd, who was jailed in 2019 for stealing £273,000.

Administrator FRP said the impact of coronavirus had now left "no option but to close" with the loss of 14 jobs.

Ownership has been returned to Liverpool City Council.

A council spokesman said it was "in negotiation with interested parties to see how the theatre can be brought back to life once it is safe to do so".

He said the authority would use Covid-19 closure of all theatres to carry out essential repairs, adding that it was "saddened that some staff have lost their jobs".

"The new operators will be encouraged to re-employ former staff where possible," he said.

The theatre on Hanover Street originally opened as a music hall in 1913 and was previously known as the Neptune, a reference to the Roman god of the sea that linked to the city's maritime past.

It became a listed building in 1975 and was named the Epstein in 1997, in honour of The Beatles manager Brian Epstein and his contributions to the city's cultural achievements.

Announcing its closure, FRP's Lila Thomas said the "impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the performing arts left us with no option but to close the theatre".

"With no foreseeable end to the lockdown restrictions on theatres, and therefore no prospect of being able to generate income through performances, the business was no longer able to meet its obligations when they fell due."

