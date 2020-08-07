Tanker guard of honour for water worker's funeral

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Ronnie Fitzpatrick worked for United Utilities for 53 years

Huge water tankers performed a guard of honour at the funeral of a United Utilities' longest serving employee.

Ronnie Fitzpatrick, 69, who died on 27 July, had worked with the company for almost 53 years.

United Utilities said he was a "valued member" of its Merseyside Water Network team.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, the company agreed a guard of honour with his family.

Two huge water tankers flanked the funeral procession cars on the journey from Blessed Sacrament Church, Liverpool, to the crematorium.

Dozens of people lined the streets to pay their respects, the Local Democracy Reporting Service writes.

Image caption Former colleagues lined the streets

One colleague said: "Ronnie was known to lots of us as the guy with a smile on his face. He was loved by everyone and made everyone laugh.

"He would deal with anything from leaks in the street to customers' stop taps outside, pressure complaints, you name it.

"He leaves his legacy of the famous 'hydrant buster' that has helped in the battle of hydrant abuse."

Mr Fitzpatrick followed in his father's footsteps, as he also worked for United Utilities when it was known as North West Water.

