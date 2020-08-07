Image copyright Mark Anthony Craig Image caption The designs were painted across a row of shops in New Ferry

The artist behind a well-known Liverpool mural has created a tribute to the resilience of a community hit by a devastating gas explosion.

Eighty-one people were injured, two seriously, in the blast at a shop in New Ferry, Wirral, in March 2017.

Pascal Blasio was later jailed for deliberately causing the explosion in a botched insurance job.

Paul Curtis, famous for creating the Liverpool Wings artwork, has painted five new murals on New Chester Road.

He worked with a row of shops on the street to agree on designs that reflected their businesses.

The paintings, part of the community Dancing With Colours project, depict highland cows above a butcher shop, a herd of pigs on a delicatessen, women under hairdryers on a hairdressers building and a sunny beach scene.

Image copyright Mark Anthony Craig Image caption The artists said there had been a very "positive" reaction from the community

"People in New Ferry finally have something to feel good and proud about," said Mark Anthony Craig, chairman of the New Ferry Residents Association.

"The project signifies the start of the turnaround for New Ferry's fortune".

Image copyright Mark Anthony Craig Image caption New Ferry was hit by a huge explosion in 2017

Mr Craig said after three years people had become "frustrated" that no regeneration had taken place in the area.

"The community has been feeling neglected. We wanted to do something to lift people's spirits," he said.

Image copyright Mark Anthony Craig Image caption One design appeared above a local hairdressers salon

Mr Curtis said the community had been "positive" about his work.

"Since I've been working with businesses here I've really got to understand how neglected people feel," he said.

"I was shocked when I saw what happened in New Ferry after the explosion. I hope what I've been doing will help to make a difference."

The murals, paid for with £5,000 of funding from Wirral Council and £2,500 from local traders, took six weeks to complete.

Mr Craig said he had since been approached by more businesses who want to be involved and hopes to secure more funding for the project.