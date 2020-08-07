Image copyright PA Image caption Johnathan Ball and Tim Parry died after an IRA attack in 1993

The prime minister has been criticised for apparently failing to keep a promise to help a charity set up after the 1993 IRA bombing in Warrington.

In March, Boris Johnson said the government would "ensure that funding continues" for the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation.

The charity said funding stopped later that month and it was only still operating thanks to a donation from a trust set up by the Redrow founder.

The government has yet to respond.

The charity, which is involved in conflict resolution and helping terror victims, is named after Tim Parry, 12, and Johnathan Ball, three, who died when two bombs concealed within bins were detonated on 20 March 1993, the day before Mothering Sunday.

It set up a Peace Centre in Warrington in 2000 and received about 1,000 referrals following the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.

The charity's chief executive Nick Taylor said annual costs ranged between £150,000 and £250,000. The government previously provided £150,000 per year.

Mr Taylor said he was sure if the prime minister could see and experience the work the charity did, he would restore the funding and "our situation would be sorted within minutes".

"It is such a shame we are having to push like this," he added.

The attack has been in the media spotlight recently following controversy over a peerage for an ex-MEP who refused to condemn comments about the bombing.

In 1993, former Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox was a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) that defended the attack.

After her nomination to the Lords was announced last week, Ms Fox said: "I do not support or defend the IRA's killing of two young boys in Warrington in 1993."

When she was asked ahead of the 2019 European elections if she thought the IRA had the right to carry out the attack, she replied: "I think there was a war going on at that time."

She added: "You have to accept that I think that is long since gone."

'Slap in the face'

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh, who visited the Warrington Peace Centre on Friday, called the peerage "astonishingly offensive".

"I have heard very clearly the deep upset and frustration that that appointment has caused and it is wholly within Boris Johnson's gift to both block Claire Fox's peerage and to deliver security for the invaluable work that the Peace Centre does here in Warrington," she said.

Warrington North Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who was also on the visit, said the appointment had caused "absolute revulsion" in the town.

"The fact these things have come at the same time is a double slap in the face," she added.