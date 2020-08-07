Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption The council wants to improve poor standards and financial risks in urban developments.

Liverpool City Council has outlined a national blueprint for a better way to regulate urban development projects.

A scrutiny panel has been looking at how to tackle poor standards and prevent schemes - like the stop-start £200m New Chinatown development - from stalling.

The panel is asking the government to approve a three-year pilot in the city.

Panel leader Jane Corbett said organisations need more information and better protection when they invest.

She said: "Our investigations have shown there to be a distinct lack of clarity on the financial risks people are taking and that has enabled some less-than-reputable people to take advantage."

The panel will make recommendations for the regulation of development schemes to tackle malpractice and poor standards,

Ms Corbett said: "Planning isn't allowed to talk to regeneration, the way finances are put together, there isn't a joint way of working, so this says 'lets all sit round the table together'.

"Hopefully there should be a code of practice and it will be the blueprint for better building.

"It is vital that we stress these recommendations are there to be questioned and consulted upon and, where possible, amended and improved.

"But the the main thrust of its purpose is to provide more safeguards for the investor, the local authority and communities from errant developers.

"We could learn the lessons together and if the government were up for this, they can trial it in Liverpool."