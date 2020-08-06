Image copyright NML Image caption Mr Westgaph said he felt "deeply privileged and honoured to be working with NML"

The appointment of a historian-in-residence will help a museums group "be anti-racist", its director has said.

Laurence Westgaph will "ensure an understanding" of slavery is embedded across National Museums Liverpool (NML), a spokeswoman said.

Executive director Janet Dugdale said she hoped he would "challenge us as an organisation and inspire our visitors".

Mr Westgaph, who has campaigned for a memorial to slaves in the city, said he felt "deeply privileged and honoured".

NML's venues include the Walker Art Gallery, World Museum, the International Slavery Museum, Museum of Liverpool and Lady Lever Art Gallery in Port Sunlight.

The spokeswoman said the historian, who produced Historic England's guide to Liverpool's slavery connections and advises Liverpool City Council about such issues, had previously supported NML in its work on the history of Liverpool's black communities and the city's links to slavery.

His research led him to declare in June that the city was "not doing enough" to acknowledge its links with slavery.

Image caption Much of Liverpool's 18th Century wealth came from the slave trade

Ms Dugdale said his research and knowledge of Liverpool was "critical in helping us... develop new ideas that will challenge us as an organisation, and inspire our visitors to think differently".

"Working with Laurence is an important action to help us achieve our promise to be anti-racist in everything we do and enable us all to understand our shared histories," she said.

She added that the group had "already been making strides" but there was "no doubt that we need to do more".

Mr Westgaph said: "Liverpool should be very proud of the role our museums and galleries play in bringing the history of our great city to life," he added.

"I look forward to being able to contribute to the fine work NML has done and continues to do."

