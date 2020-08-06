Image copyright Google Image caption Warren Glover was attacked in French Street on 13 June

Detectives investigating the death of a man who died three weeks after he was attacked in the street have charged a fourth man with murder.

Warren Glover, 33, was assaulted in Thatto Heath, St Helens, on 13 June and died from his injuries on 7 July.

Stephen Strutt, 39, of Chester Avenue, Stalybridge, is charged with his murder. Sarah Clark, 30, is charged with assisting an offender.

Both were remanded in custody to appear before Liverpool magistrates later.

Melissa Stubbs, 28, and Aaron Stubbs, 30, both of Lane End Road, Manchester and Peter Walker, 30, of Garth Road, Manchester have previously been charged with murder and were remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 August.

A 41-year-old man from Stockport, previously arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, was released on conditional bail.

A 54-year-old woman interviewed under caution in connection with the assault remains under investigation, police said.

