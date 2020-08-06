Image caption Tulip is the UK's largest pork producer

A meat processing factory is to reopen this month, creating 120 jobs.

Tulip Ltd closed its Bromborough site in Wirral, Merseyside, in 2019 but said it would now create the vacancies thanks to a £15m investment in “manufacturing technology and equipment”.

Tulip is the UK’s largest pork producer with 15 sites and an annual turnover of more than £1bn.

Chief executive Andrew Cracknell said it was a "significant" investment.

Job creation was "great news for our business, the community and customers”, he added.

The firm has appointed a new site director, Julian Weeks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

