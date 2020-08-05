Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found at the junction of Beckwith Street and Duke Street

A man is being treated in intensive care after being found in the street with a serious head injury.

Police believe the 27-year-old man was assaulted in Birkenhead, Wirral, and are examining CCTV footage.

He was taken to hospital after being found at the junction of Beckwith Street and Duke Street at around 16:45 BST on Tuesday, 4 August.

Merseyside Police said an investigation had begun and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

