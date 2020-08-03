Prisoner dies at HMP Liverpool
- 3 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A prisoner has died at HMP Liverpool, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.
Al-Yasa Hamza Abdussalaam, 26, died at the jail in Walton on Saturday, a Prison Service spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman had been informed and the cause of his death was a matter for the coroner.
A report in January said the jail - once described as having the "worst living conditions" - had improved dramatically.