Prisoner dies at HMP Liverpool

Image caption The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed of Al-Yasa Hamza Abdussalaam's death

A prisoner has died at HMP Liverpool, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Al-Yasa Hamza Abdussalaam, 26, died at the jail in Walton on Saturday, a Prison Service spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman had been informed and the cause of his death was a matter for the coroner.

A report in January said the jail - once described as having the "worst living conditions" - had improved dramatically.