Five children were rescued after being cut off by the tide on a beach.

Coastguard rescue teams were called to Perch Rock on the Wirral at 20:20 BST on Friday after the group got into difficulty in the water.

The children, aged between 13 and 18, managed to get themselves out but one was suffering from shock and two had ingested water.

One of the group had tried to rescue two others who had got into difficulty in the water, Wirral Coastguard said.

North West Ambulance Service carried out checks but none required hospital treatment.

Michael Buratti, Wirral Coastguard station officer, said the children were "extremely lucky" to walk away with minor injuries "however there was real potential for this to have been a more serious incident."

HM Coastguard dealt with 329 incidents on Friday - the most in a single day for more than four years.

The area around Liverpool and the Wirral saw the most reported incidents at 26.