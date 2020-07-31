Image copyright EPA Image caption The gang attempted to burgle the home of Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling

A burglary gang stole more than a half a million pounds worth of luxury items from the homes of the rich and famous.

The "sophisticated" group stole from "high wealth" individuals around England over an 11-month period, Chester Crown Court heard.

Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling and Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay were among those targeted.

Thomas Mee, 42, Vincent Ball, 52, and John Barlow, 58, from Liverpool, admitted conspiracy to burgle homes.

The trio will be sentenced on Monday.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, said the men were "highly organised and sophisticated house burglars" who targeted the homes of "high-wealth individuals" using cloned number plates and pay-as-you-go "dirty phones" to avoid detection.

The court heard the defendants attempted to burgle Sterling's home in Cheshire on November 4, 2018 but fled when the alarm system was activated.

Ten days later, the three men targeted Kay's home in Buckinghamshire.

Image caption The home of Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay was targeted by the gang

Mr Parry said the singer's housekeeper noticed an upstairs window was open and found a camera had been stolen.

Jewellery, watches and handbags worth more than £550,000 were taken from 14 properties across Nottinghamshire, Worcestershire, Buckinghamshire and Warwickshire between November 2018 and October 2019, the court heard.

Mee admitted handling stolen goods after photos of some of the handbags were found on his phone.

On October 5, 2019, the burglars were disturbed while in the Cheshire home of Bury FC chairman Steve Dale

Watches worth between £300,000 and £500,000 were dropped by the intruders as Mr Dale's son gave chase and they left the property with only a £10 note.

The men, who also targeted the home of Mansfield Town FC owner John Radford, were later arrested.

