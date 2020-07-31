Image copyright PA Media Image caption Public health officials said they hoped to avoid a return to a more draconian lockdown in Liverpool

People in part of Liverpool have been advised to avoid visiting other households amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

There have been 20 cases in the Princes Park ward in the past week – about half of the total for the whole city over that time, the council said.

Director of public health Matt Ashton said he hoped the advice would prevent a "more draconian lockdown".

The advice came after parts of northern England faced fresh restrictions.

People living in Princes Park, which includes parts of Toxteth, Dingle and areas close to the city centre, are also being urged not to have overnight visitors.

'Protect each other'

Meanwhile, some care home visits have been suspended, events and gatherings have been cancelled and community buildings will remain closed.

The council also announced a walk-in coronavirus testing centre would open for a week from Saturday at the Princes Park Health Centre.

Mr Ashton said: “We have seen a rise in cases in the Princes Park area and are concerned that it could spiral unless we act to bring the virus back under control.

“These measures are designed to prevent the need for a more draconian lockdown in the area which would be more difficult for people to endure.

“This is about us all working together to protect each other, making sure we are not complacent and getting a grip of the virus, and keeping it under control.”

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson added: "Liverpool has already suffered 600 deaths from Covid-19 and behind every case is a family who have been left devastated by this cruel illness.

"We are determined to do what it takes to minimise the risk to our citizens."