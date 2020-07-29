Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption The zip wire will run from St John's Beacon to the top of the library (pictured above, right)

A £5m zip wire in Liverpool would provide a "significant" boost to the city's economy, businesses have claimed.

More than 130 companies have signed an open letter in support of the controversial planned attraction.

The letter outlines how Zip World is needed "now more than ever" due to reduced footfall amid the pandemic.

But some of the city's most prominent cultural figures fear the ride could "mutilate" its World Heritage Site.

The council approved plans for what would become the UK's first urban zip wire, which would run from St John's Beacon to Central Library, in June.

The 400 m (1,312 ft) line could open in 2021.

'Remarkable intervention'

Retail and hospitality businesses have welcomed the plans, writing in their letter: "The economic boost this will provide to the retail and hospitality sectors will be significant.

"The future is uncertain for many local businesses and so we welcome any credible plans to boost visitor numbers.

"That is why we are all supporting the forthcoming Liverpool zip line which is projected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Liverpool every year."

Frank McKenna, CEO of the Downtown Liverpool trade organisation, described the letter as a "remarkable intervention".

He continued: "These people are suffering the consequences of the recent pandemic and the general trend of declining high streets.

"They are desperately dependent on a bustling city centre to survive. They know more than anyone that we need to attract people to the city."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk