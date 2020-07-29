Image caption The research will focus on how to identify and treat younger men living in slum conditions

Scientists in Liverpool have been awarded £15.5m to help stop the spread of tuberculosis in Africa and Asia.

It comes amid fears coronavirus is leading to a rise of TB around the world due to overburdened health systems.

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine will use the money to fund research into preventing the disease spreading to vulnerable people.

The money will come from the UK Aid funding programme.

Parts of Africa and Asia have seen marked increases in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

The research will focus on how to identify and treat younger people living in slum conditions with undiagnosed TB, who are at risk of infecting more vulnerable family members.

'Fragile health systems'

Professor David Lalloo, director of LSTM, said: "Much of our research and clinical work in recent months has been refocused onto the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK and overseas.

"We have been acutely aware of the particular impact that the virus is having in low-income settings with a high burden of other disease.

"This new funding will enable us to address the impact of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases on some of the world's poorest people."

Global health minister Wendy Morton added: "Coronavirus is having a devastating effect in the world's poorest countries, threatening already fragile health systems and hampering the fight against other deadly diseases.

"Liverpool scientists are working incredibly hard with colleagues in the UK and around the world to help fight infectious diseases and save lives."