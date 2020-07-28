Image caption Murphy lived a lie as a priest, said the judge at Liverpool Crown Court.

A Roman Catholic priest who sexually abused young boys has been jailed again for crimes which came to light following his original trial.

John Murphy, 96, of Horwich, was sentenced to six years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting 32 offences including indecent assault.

The court heard he was a "predatory paedophile" who used his position as a priest to groom and abuse children.

He had been previously jailed in 2017 for sexually abusing four young boys.

Murphy was ordained as a priest in 1962 and served in a number of parishes in Merseyside, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The trial was told the abuse happened 30 years ago when he would take his victims - some of whom were as young as eight - for swimming lessons and camping trips. He also abused them at their homes.

'Deep-seated anger'

Some of his victims told the court they had felt unable to speak out because it would devastate their parents.

One, who broke down while reading his impact statement, told of his deep-seated anger towards his parents because "their devotion to their religion blinded them in the face of a monster using his job as a priest to abuse me and other children."

Arthur Gibson, prosecuting, said five victims came forward when they read newspaper reports and saw a television interview with a victim of Murphy after his 2017 sentencing.

Judge Anil Murray, who had also jailed Murphy in December 2017, said he "ruined many lives" and "had a devastating impact" on his victims for decades.

He told Murphy: "You say you have no memory of these offences. I'm afraid I cannot accept that especially in the light of the evidence of a psychologist.

"You were effectively living a lie and using your good character and standing in society to commit these offences and got away with it for so long."

Lee Bonner, defending, said Murphy, formerly of Maghull, was "deeply sorry for the pain, harm and distress his past conduct has caused."

Murphy was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.