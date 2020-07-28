Image copyright SWpix.com Image caption Anthony Gelling was part of the Wigan side that beat Warrington in the 2016 Grand Final

Warrington Wolves rugby league player Anthony Gelling has been charged with assaulting his partner.

Gelling, 29, appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court earlier and denied a charge of grievous bodily harm.

The Cook Islands international was suspended by the club after the alleged incident at his Widnes home on 6 February.

He was released on bail and must appear at Liverpool Crown Court next month at a date yet to be arranged.

Gelling played for Wolves in the Super League match at Hull FC in March before the season was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The New Zealand-born centre was part of the Wigan side that beat Warrington in the 2016 Grand Final.