Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Royal Liver Building was damaged amid Liverpool fans' celebrations in June

A man who threw a firework at a listed building in Liverpool as fans celebrated the football club's Premier League title has admitted arson.

Matthew Egglesden, 19, hurled a rocket at the Grade 1-listed Royal Liver Building on 26 June, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Police said at least £10,000 of damage was caused to a balcony of the building.

Egglesden, of Scarisbrick, Lancashire, is due to be sentenced on 21 August.

The fire damage was among various incidents as thousands of fans gathered at Pier Head to mark the club becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Egglesden pleaded guilty to arson intending to destroy or damage the building or being reckless at doing so.

The court heard he had no previous convictions and was in full-time employment.

Simon Driver, defending, said: "The defendant accepts deliberately firing a rocket in the direction of the building and thus being reckless as to the consequences of that act."

Chris Taylor, prosecuting, said an exact estimate of the cost to repair the damage caused to the building will be given at the sentencing hearing.