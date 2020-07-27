Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked at the junction of Ox Lane and Netherley Road, police said

A man has suffered a head wound and a broken arm after a car was driven at him and he was attacked with a hammer, a spade and a sickle, police have said.

Merseyside Police said the 50-year-old was hurt near the junction of Ox Lane and Netherley Road in Tarbock Green, Knowsley, at about 07:20 BST on Sunday.

A force spokesman said the man was in a stable condition in hospital.

Two men, aged 32 and 52, have been charged with attempted murder and are due before Liverpool magistrates later.

The 32-year-old, from Halewood, was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker, possession of an offence weapon and possession of a sharp pointed article, while the 52-year-old, from Tuebrook, will face possession of an offensive weapon and dangerous driving charges.

A 19-year-old man, from Speke, has also been charged with wounding with intent and possession of cannabis.

