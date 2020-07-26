Image caption Three men were taken to hospital after a fight at The Shankly Hotel

Three more men have been arrested after a brawl at The Shankly Hotel in Liverpool city centre.

The suspects, aged 27, 32 and 33, were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of affray and assault.

A 22-year-old man injured in the fight in Victoria Street on Friday night is in a critical condition, police have said.

A total of 11 men have now been arrested. One, a 28-year-old, remains in hospital.

Merseyside Police said the remaining ten suspects had been released on conditional bail.

Three were detained after the initial fight on Friday, and five after a row at a St Helens pub later that night.

Det Ch Insp Paul Nilsen appealed for more witnesses to contact officers.

"This incident clearly involved a large number of people, and we know from witness accounts and footage already obtained that there were a lot of bystanders and a number of vehicles passing when it happened.

"While many have contacted us, we believe there are others out there who have yet to tell us what they saw, or who they believe was involved."