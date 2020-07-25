Image copyright Sense Image caption An unidentified passenger verbally abused a deafblind woman and her sister

A 16-year-old who lifted her face mask so her sister could read her lips was verbally abused by a train passenger.

Saule Pakenaite was with sibling Karolina, 24, who is hard of hearing and visually impaired, on the Liverpool to Southport service.

When Saule briefly removed her covering to speak to her sister, a woman nearby began to verbally abuse them.

Disability charity Sense said it was "not unusual" and called for better public awareness of exemptions.

Mobile footage shows the woman refusing to accept the sisters' explanation, despite them being with a guide dog.

She can be heard to question whether Ms Pakenaite, who is registered as deafblind, is really disabled after she responds to her comments.

Ms Pakenaite's younger sister later responds: "There's a spectrum… You don't know what you're talking about."

The exchange continues until another passenger intervenes.

Karolina Pakenaite has Usher syndrome, which has symptoms including a loss of hearing and vision.

Speaking after the confrontation on 16 July, she said: "I can no longer stay silent about this as I keep experiencing attacks and hearing similar experiences from others too.

"It's taking an effect on my mental health.

"Please respect people individually - ask us, listen, discuss...

"But harassment, name calling or any type of abuse or aggression will never be OK."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Masks are compulsory at transport hubs unless users have certain disabilities or conditions

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport and, since Friday, have also been required in shops, transport hubs and takeaways in England.

There are exemptions for children under 11, those with disabilities and certain health conditions.

Those who provide support to disabled people who may rely on lip reading, facial expressions and clear sound for communication, are also allowed to not wear one.

Exemption cards can be printed from the government's website but those affected are not expected to carry proof.

Sense chief executive Richard Kramer said the sisters' experience "wasn't a one-off - a number of people have been challenged for not wearing a mask".

He said the organisation had received "lots" of similar accounts, which could reinforce any anxiety felt about leaving the home, or lead to further isolation.

"We welcome the government's introduction of 'exemption cards', but more must be done to raise public awareness of who is exempt from wearing face coverings, so the public are on board and disabled people feel supported," he said.