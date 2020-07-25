Image caption Three men were taken to hospital after a fight at The Shankly Hotel

Eight men have been arrested after a fight at The Shankly Hotel in Liverpool city centre, police have said.

Two 22-year-old men who were punched are in a serious but stable state in hospital, after the row in Victoria Street at about 21:20 BST.

Another man, aged 38, was later taken to hospital for assessment.

Three men, aged 19, 32, and 38, were held on suspicion of affray. Another five men were detained over the fight after a later row at a St Helens pub.

Image caption Some of the suspects were arrested after an attack at the Boar's Head pub in Elton Road, St Helens

One of the suspects was also arrested on suspicion of being racially abusive to an officer trying to detain him.

Another of the suspects was also detained for possession of a class A drug.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.