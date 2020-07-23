Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jewellery and an Audi RS6 were taken in the raid, police say

Fabinho's home was burgled as the Liverpool footballer celebrated the team's "momentous" Premier League win, police have said.

Thieves broke in to the Brazilian midfielder's home on the day the Reds were presented with their first top flight trophy in 30 years.

Items of jewellery and an Audi RS6 were stolen during the raid, in Formby, Sefton, Merseyside Police said. The car was later recovered in Wigan.

Liverpool FC declined to comment.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fabinho (right) celebrated the Premier League victory with teamates Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker

Police said thieves targeted the footballer's home sometime between 15:00 BST on Wednesday and 04:00 on Thursday when they suspected he would have been at Anfield.

The burglary was discovered when the occupants returned, police said.

Thousands of supporters gathered around the Reds' stadium as the team lifted the Premier League trophy despite warnings to celebrate at home.

Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the trophy to Liverpool after a 5-3 home win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

