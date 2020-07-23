Image copyright Cheshire Police/PA Media Image caption Andrew Webster's 12-year-old daughter was the "apple of his eye", his wife said

A builder who died after he was assaulted outside a DIY store has been described as a "hero" and a "brilliant father" by his wife.

Andrew Webster, 51, died in hospital after the attack at Gateway Trade Park in Warrington, Cheshire, on 2 July.

He was apparently involved in an altercation while queuing outside Screwfix.

His wife Lisa also said in a statement he was a "strong, brave and wonderful husband".

'Made us feel safe'

She said their 12-year-old daughter Ruby was the "apple of his eye".

"He made us feel safe and secure and built our family a great future.

"He worked hard as a builder, always perfecting every job he completed. He was never scared of a hard day's work and could always be found perfecting his garage or working on his next project," she said.

"Words cannot describe how much we miss him and how much of a hero he is to us."

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault was released on bail pending further inquiries, Cheshire Police said.

The force has appealed for a man to come forward who was seen on CCTV outside the Screwfix store while Mr Webster was being treated by paramedics.

Police described him as white with a greying beard and dark hair, wearing a dark blue jacket and a dark blue T-shirt. Officers believe he may have seen what happened.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk