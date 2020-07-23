Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The line would run from St John's Beacon (highlighted right) to Central Library (highlighted left)

Some of Liverpool's most prominent arts and cultural figures have said they fear an aerial zip wire ride could "mutilate" its World Heritage Site.

Writers Jimmy McGovern, Willy Russell and comedian Alexei Sayle are among 181 people who have signed an open letter asking the council to "rethink" plans.

The council approved plans for the £5m ride, which would run from St John's Beacon to Central Library, in June.

Zip World said it had "worked hard" to "not compromise" heritage assets.

Liverpool City Council has been contacted for comment.

The ride, which could open in 2021, would pass St George's Hall, a Grade I-listed building and home to the Liverpool Register Office, and over St John's Gardens, where a number of memorials are located.

The 400m (1,312ft) line would end on the roof of Central Library in William Brown Street, which is part of UNESCO's World Heritage Site.

Local cultural figures, librarians, architects and heritage experts claim the plans would "deal a devastating blow" to "the city's cultural assets" and have called on Mayor Joe Anderson, who is championing the scheme, and chief executive Tony Reeves to reconsider.

In the open letter, they said they "strongly disagree" plans for the ride should go ahead and are "united in our love for this extraordinary and wonderful place".

They said: "St George's Hall is the very exemplar of Victorian municipal Classicism.

"We strongly disagree with the council's view that the level of harm to these heritage assets 'will be towards the lower end of the less than substantial harm spectrum'.

"We come from a range of backgrounds, from Liverpool and from far afield, but we are united in our love for this extraordinary and wonderful place, and we do not wish to see its significance compromised, if not mutilated.

"We strongly urge that they do not proceed with this, and that the approval be allowed to lapse."

'Tourism map'

President of Zip World Sean Taylor said the overall response to the plans had been "overwhelmingly positive".

He said: "People have expressed their genuine excitement about the new attraction and others have commented on the huge economic contribution those visiting the zip line will make to city centre businesses.

"We understand there has been some concern about heritage assets and so we would like to reiterate how hard we have worked to not compromise their setting.

"Working with local people, local charities and stakeholders is incredibly important to us. We want to make the Liverpool zip line a fantastic success and something that places Liverpool on the international tourism map yet again."

If plans go ahead, the ride would be UK's first urban zip wire and would create up to 40 jobs.