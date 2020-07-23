Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fans let off smoke flares and fireworks

Nine people were arrested as Liverpool fans ignored police advice and crowded the streets following the club's trophy-lifting final home game.

Thousands of supporters gathered on Wednesday night as Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the trophy in an empty stadium after the team beat Chelsea.

Police had issued a dispersal order to clear Liverpool fans from Anfield.

Nine arrests were made on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, drink and drug driving, affray and disorder.

The dispersal zone had been set up to try to prevent a repeat of the widespread gatherings seen last month, when Liverpool clinched their first Premier League title.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A number of streets were closed in the area around Anfield

Merseyside Police said the order was put in place at 21:30 BST "following increased numbers of people gathering near the ground".

The imposition of a dispersal order gives police the power to direct people suspected of causing crime, or those seen as likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour, to leave an area for up to 48 hours.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson and former player and manager Dalglish had called on fans to stay away because of the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The club previously condemned the behaviour of some fans after the title was secured on 25 June.

Thirty-four people were injured - three seriously - as thousands of people congregated at the city's waterfront despite coronavirus restrictions, while other celebrations were held outside Anfield and in the city centre.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk