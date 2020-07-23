Image copyright Google Image caption Warren Glover was attacked in French Street on 13 June

A third person has been charged with the murder of a man who died three weeks after he was assaulted.

Warren Glover, 33, was assaulted in Thatto Heath, St Helens, on 13 June but died in hospital from his injuries on 7 July, Merseyside Police said.

Melissa Stubbs, 28, of Manchester, has been remanded in custody to appear before Liverpool magistrates later.

Two men from Manchester, Peter Walker and Aaron Stubbs, who are both 30 are also accused of his murder.

Mr Walker, of Garth Road, and Mr Stubbs, of Lane End Road, have been remanded to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 August.

Mr Glover, 33, was attacked at around 22:15 BST in French Street at its junction with Thompson Street, police said.

A 41 year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

A 54 year-old woman interviewed under caution in connection with the assault remains under investigation, police said.

