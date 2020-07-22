Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The order is to "prevent potential disorder", say police

Police have issued a dispersal order to clear Liverpool fans from Anfield where the team are being presented with the Premier League trophy.

Thousands of supporters have gathered in the streets, letting off flares and fireworks to celebrate the club's first top-flight win in 30 years.

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will present the trophy after the team's 5-3 win over Chelsea.

Merseyside Police said the 48-hour order is to prevent potential disorder.

A number of streets are being closed to stop a possible repeat of widespread gatherings last month.

Hundreds of fans applauded the team's arrival at Anfield despite pleas from the club and police to celebrate at home.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson and former player and manager Dalglish had called on fans to stay away because of the risk of spreading coronavirus.

"I know how difficult it must be as they've waited for so long for this club to win the league and it's huge," said Henderson.

Liverpool previously condemned the behaviour of some fans after the club secured the title last month.

Thirty-four people were injured - three seriously - as thousands of people turned up on the city's waterfront despite coronavirus restrictions remaining in force, while other celebrations were held outside Anfield and in the city centre.

