Liverpool fans are celebrating as the squad prepares to be crowned Premier League champions - their first triumph in the top flight for 30 years.

The team bus's arrival at the ground was met with fans letting of flares around the Anfield ground.

Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will present the silverware later after the team's clash with Chelsea.

Hundreds of fans applauded the team's arrival despite warnings from the club and police to celebrate at home.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson and Dalglish as well as Merseyside Police had called on fans to celebrate at home because of the risk of coronavirus.

"I know how difficult it must be as they've waited for so long for this club to win the league and it's huge," said Henderson.

"Unfortunately, they can't gather outside the stadium for the health and safety of the country, and we need to protect the NHS staff who have been working tirelessly over the past few months."

Police earlier dispelled rumours on social media that the players would celebrate outside the ground.

Merseyside Police posted a tweet which said: "This 100% will NOT happen. The only place to watch tonight's celebrations is on TV. Please listen to the advice of your manager and players. It's what they want."

Liverpool FC previously condemned the behaviour of some fans, after the club secured the title last month.

Thirty-four people were injured - three seriously - as thousands of people turned up on the city's waterfront despite restrictions remaining in force, while other celebrations were held outside Anfield and in the city centre.

Liverpool's clash with Chelsea is under way.

