A funding shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic could hamper efforts to protect Merseyside's red squirrels, a wildlife trust has said.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust said Covid-19 had seen the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which supports its Red Squirrel Project, "swamped" with applications.

It said the resulting funding delay of "at least 12 months" could see the Formby scheme "close in September".

Formby is one of only a few places in England where the species survives.

The trust said the Formby population was only just starting to show "positive signs" it was recovering from the most recent outbreak of squirrel pox in 2019, but more work was needed to ensure their survival.

However, a spokesman said the search had stalled after the National Lottery Heritage Fund advised the trust it would "probably be better" to apply in 2021 "as they are working on a lot of bids at the moment".

"It leaves a funding gap until we can get smaller grants and that puts the project at risk," he added.

Appealing for public donations, project officer Rachel Cripps said closing it would be "devastating news for our officers and local volunteers who have worked so hard to protect the reds".

"It would be another tragic consequence of the pandemic if we lost our red squirrels."

The trust said the project has helped the species begin to thrive and red squirrels have been seen in western areas of Lancashire and Greater Manchester in recent years as numbers have increased.

The species was common across the whole of the UK a century ago but are mostly confined to small pockets of land in the north of England, the Isles of Wight and Anglesey and parts of Scotland.

