Image copyright AFP Image caption The club collected its first top-flight league title in 30 years in June

Police have moved to dispel rumours that Liverpool footballers will appear outside the club's stadium after the team lifts the Premier League trophy.

The Reds face Chelsea at Anfield at 20:15 BST in a home season finale for the new English champions.

However, fans have been urged not to repeat the widespread gatherings that greeted the team's title victory.

Police said rumours the players would celebrate outside the ground were "100%" not true.

Merseyside Police's dedicated Liverpool FC Twitter account posted a tweet directly addressing fans.

It read: "Rumours are circulating on social media about the team making an appearance outside Anfield tonight.

"This 100% will NOT happen. The only place to watch tonight's celebrations is on TV. Please listen to the advice of your manager and players. It's what they want."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson speaks to BBC Breakfast before Premier League trophy presentation

The force has confirmed a "comprehensive and appropriate policing operation" will be in place ahead of the game, with officers on duty at the ground and in the surrounding area.

The club previously condemned the conduct of some fans, amid concern about a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Thirty-four people were injured - three seriously - as thousands of people turned up on the city's waterfront despite restrictions remaining in force, while other celebrations were held outside Anfield and in the city centre.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk