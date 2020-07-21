Image copyright EPA Image caption Thousands of fans congregated at the club's Anfield stadium to celebrate the club's Premier League title

Police have urged Liverpool fans to not repeat the widespread gatherings that took place after the club's title win when the team lifts the Premier League trophy in a final home game.

The Reds face Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday night in a season finale for the champions.

Fans have been urged to celebrate at home amid fears of a fresh spike in Covid-19 infections.

The club previously condemned the conduct of some fans.

Thirty-four people were injured - three seriously - as thousands of people turned up on the city's waterfront despite restrictions remaining in force, while other celebrations were held outside Anfield and in the city centre.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The club collected its first top-flight league title in 30 years

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Natalie Perischine said: "On this occasion, the best seat in the house is in your living room.

"We are all still in unprecedented times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the last thing anyone wants is a resurgence of cases in Merseyside, with every life lost a tragedy.

"The last thing anyone wants is for all Merseyside's patience and selflessness to unravel and for lockdown measures to be reintroduced, as we have seen in other areas."

'Stay at home'

Matt Ashton, director of public health at Liverpool City Council, warned the "threat of a second lockdown is very real" and urged fans to celebrate responsibly.

Joe Blott, chairman of the Spirit of Shankly supporters group, said he "understands how hard and frustrating it is to stay away from Anfield".

"But I also know it is one of the most deprived areas in Europe with significant health inequalities," he said.

"The overwhelming majority of fans have so far heeded public-health advice and I hope supporters will continue to stay at home and not put themselves or others at risk unnecessarily."

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore added: "It's critical that we all get behind the city's public health advice to keep Liverpool safe.

"The Premier League trophy presentation will be happening inside the stadium and, contrary to reports, nothing is happening outside of the stadium.

"When the time is right, we will all come together to celebrate."

