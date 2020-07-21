Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Each project can apply for up to £5,000 to fund performances in the city centre

A new £200,000 fund has been created to bring performing and visual arts to Liverpool's city streets.

The pilot project, backed by the city's council and Arts Council England (ACE), will give grants of up to £5,000 to performances that can be presented in the city centre in the coming months.

It is the latest phase of a city-wide scheme which began in June with help for eateries during the lockdown.

Deputy Mayor Wendy Simon said it would hopefully be a "lifeline" for the arts.

The latest strand of the council's Liverpool Without Walls scheme, it is aimed at bringing the artistic community out of galleries and studios.

Performers, artists and organisations can apply for the £5,000 grants and applications will be viewed on a first come, first served basis, a council spokesman.

He added that the fund would stay open until £200,000 runs out.

'Strong and resilient'

Ms Simon said the arts sector had been "hit as hard as anyone by this crisis".

"Naturally, our long-term aim is to help organisations reopen their venues safely, but in the meantime we wanted to find a way for our artistic community to create and perform elsewhere.

"By giving artists and performers a lifeline to create new work, while also attracting people into the city centre again, this project is a real win-win."

ACE's Catherine Mitchell said the Covid-19 lockdown had "hit the sector hard".

She added that it was "great to be able to give artists financial support to create new work to inspire and engage audiences across the city".

Fatos Ustek, director of Liverpool Biennial arts festival, said the fund was "timely and poignant".

"Through this initiative, we can stimulate engagement and activation of our streets, charged with art and a wide spectrum of cultural events," she added.

"The arts and culture sector in Liverpool is strong and resilient.

"I believe we will be encountering many special artworks and performances as part of Liverpool Without Walls."

