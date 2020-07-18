Image copyright Google Image caption A lorry hit the underside of the Pier on Thursday

Southport Pier has reopened after a lorry driver hit its underside while trying to drive under it.

Pier bosses said Thursday's incident was a "devastating" blow as they try to revive business after lockdown.

The lorry "scraped off" some paint and the pier was partly shut while structural assessment took place.

In a Facebook post, Southport Pier Pavillion said it was "ecstatic" to be opening again and hoped to have more visitors next week.

