Image copyright Sefton Council Image caption An artist's impression of how the new venue could look

Plans have been revealed to revamp Southport Theatre as part of a £25m investment in the Merseyside town.

Southport Theatre and Convention Centre could be refurbished or completely rebuilt under the project.

The venue dates back to the 1930s and has played host to star acts including The Beatles, Kim Wilde and Les Dawson.

A feasibility study has been commissioned by Sefton Council to examine all options for the promenade venue.

The theatre is currently closed after previous owners Bliss Space went into liquidation in May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image copyright Sefton Council Image caption The new venue would remain close to the waterside

The council said it was committed to reopening the theatre whenever it was "viable" to do so.

Council leader Ian Maher said the project to breathe new life into the venue would be “a real game changer" for the town.

“We understand the valuable role that having a theatre and conference centre plays and we want to ensure that Southport is on the map for having one of the best in the region,” he added.

“Having such an ambitious project in our sights is also an important part of trying to achieve an uplift for the local economy to overcome the impact of Covid-19.

“The new venue will play an instrumental part in the wider regeneration of the waterfront area.”

Money for the project will come from the Town Deal Fund, which allows towns to access up to £25m in funding from central government to help boost economic growth.