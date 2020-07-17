Image copyright Google Image caption Sefton Council said a structural assessment would take place

Part of Southport Pier has been closed after a lorry driver hit its underside while trying to drive under it.

Pier bosses said it was a "devastating" blow as they attempt to revive business after the lockdown.

In a Facebook post, Southport Pier Pavillion said the lorry only "scraped off" some paint but the pier remained closed until it had been assessed.

Sefton Council said a structural assessment would take place to determine if any repairs were needed.

It is currently closed from the gates onwards following the incident on Thursday. Other units on the first half of the pier remain open as usual.

Sefton Council's spokesman said: "The safety of our communities is paramount and as a result we have taken the decision to temporarily close off the seaward end.

"Once this expert assessment takes place and we are satisfied that there is no risk and it is safe to do so, we will reopen the pier."

The BBC understands this will take place next week.

