Image caption Eight primary schools in Liverpool have been trialling one-way systems and road closures

Roads around schools in Liverpool could be closed to traffic during part of the day to promote walking and cycling.

A pilot scheme at eight primary schools has been trialling one-way systems and road closures at the start and end of the school day.

City councillor Sharon Connor, cabinet member for regeneration and highways, said it was about "ensuring the school run is cleaner, calmer and safer".

If successful, the plans will be rolled out to all schools across the city.

Liverpool City Council said fewer cars on the roads during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown had reduced air pollution by a third.

The council has now written to all primary and secondary schools in the city offering advice on how to maintain the improved air quality created by the lockdown.

Image caption Councillor Sharon Connor said the council was encouraging people to "cycle and walk to school where possible"

Ms Connor said the council had contacted schools about how young people planned to travel to and from school in September and have offered "a range of support and road safety measures".

She said: "Whether it's cycling, walking or public transport - we want to make sure there is a safe infrastructure in place.

"It is important when children return to school that they feel safe."

As part of the trial, roads in West Derby around St Paul and St Timothy's, St Paul's and St Mary's CE Primary school have been closed between 08:20- 09:30 BST and 14:30-15:45.

Pam Thomas, councillor for West Derby, said traffic outside the schools had regularly caused "absolute mayhem" and the trials showed it was "much better" for children to arrive "in a calm, quiet atmosphere".

Image caption Father-of-two Chris Ruddock said traffic outside the St Paul's Junior School had become "ridiculous"

Local parents have also welcomed the idea. Father-of-two Chris Ruddock said traffic outside the school had become "ridiculous" with "people getting angry about parking spaces and getting jammed in the road".

He said the traffic-free road outside St Paul's Junior School had "really helped" his eldest son, who has autism spectrum disorder.

He said: "It's just a breath of fresh air, its exactly what the school and kids need."

Jayne Brown, who has a daughter at the school, said traffic had become "really bad and dangerous".

"Anything that helps the environment is good," she said.